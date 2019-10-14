Cronobacter spp. President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula was incorrectly identified as having been associated with the testing results. Accordingly, the following product is no longer subject to a food recall warning: No longer recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes President’s Choice Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula 900 g 0 60383 69839 3 EXP 2021 AU 29 The food recall warning of certain powdered infant formula issued on October 6, 2019, is revised to correctly identify the formula that may be contaminated with. President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula was incorrectly identified as having been associated with the testing results. Accordingly, the following product is no longer subject to a food recall warning: It has now been confirmed by the Canadian Foods Inspection Agency (CFIA) that the testing results indicate that certain President’s Choice brand Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter spp. Loblaw Companies Limited has now recalled the formula described below. The following product has been sold nationally and should not be consumed. Newly recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes President’s Choice Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula 638 g 0 60383 12994 1 EXP 2020 NO 05

Anyone who became sick from consuming a recalled product, should see a doctor. Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness. Although Cronobacteris not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.