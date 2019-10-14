No longer recalled product
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|President’s Choice
|Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula
|900 g
|0 60383 69839 3
|EXP 2021 AU 29
It has now been confirmed by the Canadian Foods Inspection Agency (CFIA) that the testing results indicate that certain President’s Choice brand Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter spp.
Loblaw Companies Limited has now recalled the formula described below. The following product has been sold nationally and should not be consumed.
Newly recalled product
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|President’s Choice
|Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula
|638 g
|0 60383 12994 1
|EXP 2020 NO 05
Background
The CFIA’s surveillance activities triggered this recall activity. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace. Currently, there are no illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
