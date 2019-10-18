A consumer complaint has led to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and a recall of a small quantity of meat imported from Jordan. Houston-based Global Zakii Enterprises, LLC, a Houston, is recalling approximately 100 pounds of canned meat and canned poultry products that were not presented for import re-inspection, according to FSIS.

Additionally, the products were imported from Jordan, a country ineligible to export products to the United States.

The canned meat and canned poultry products were imported on or about September 20, 2019. The foreign products subject to recall include:

800-gm cans containing “UNIUM Chicken Luncheon”.

800-gm cans containing “UNIUM Luncheon Meat”.

500-gm cans containing “UNIUM Luncheon Meat”.

200-gm cans containing “UNIUM Chicken Luncheon”.

200-gm cans containing “UNIUM Luncheon Meat”.

340-gm cans containing “BISHAWY Extra CORNED BEEF”.

7-oz cans containing “TRADEMARK SHARAWI Extra CORNED BEEF PRODUCT OF BRAZIL”.

The Jordanian meat was shipped to retail locations in Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.