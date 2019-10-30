H&T Seafood Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of Siluriformes products that were packed and distributed without the benefit of USDA inspection and used the mark of inspection without authorization, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel during surveillance at a retail store,” according to the recall notice.

The fish were imported from Vietnam.

H&T Seafood Inc. of Bell, CA, shipped the recalled “Fisherman’s Wharf Swai Fillets” to warehouses, distribution centers and retailers in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina. The frozen Swai fillet items were produced over an undetermined amount of time, according to U.S. food safety officials. Swai is a type of catfish.

Federal officials are concerned that some of the frozen fish may be in freezers at businesses and in consumers’ homes because of its long shelf life. People are urged to check for the frozen catfish and thrown them away or return them to the place of purchase, according to the FSIS recall notice.

Consumers and businesses can determine whether they have the recalled Swai by looking for the following label information:

1-pound plastic bags containing frozen fillets of “FISHERMAN’S WHARF SWAI FILLETS PRODUCT OF VIETNAM” with any USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

When available, FSIS will post retail distribution lists at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the Class 1 “high risk” recall can contact Dat Huynh, controller, H&T Seafood, at 626-679-1776.