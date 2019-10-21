Federal officials have initiated a food safety investigation after test results in Canada showed certain fishballs could be contaminated with the pathogen that causes botulism poisoning.

Mannarich Foods Inc. is recalling four varieties of fishballs from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The company reported distributing the recalled fishballs to the consumer level in Quebec and Ontario.

“Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Consumers can call Mannarich Food Inc. at 416-299-1656.

About botulism

While a variety of illnesses can result from eating under-processed food, one of the most dangerous is botulism poisoning. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed signs of botulism poisoning should immediately seek medical attention, according to information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Untreated, botulism can paralyze the muscles needed for breathing, resulting in sudden death.

“In foodborne botulism, symptoms generally begin 18 to 36 hours after eating a contaminated food. However, symptoms can begin as soon as 6 hours after or up to 10 days later,” according to the CDC website.

The symptoms of botulism may include some of all of the following: double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing, a thick-feeling tongue, dry mouth, and muscle weakness. People with botulism may not show all of these symptoms at once.

These symptoms all result from muscle paralysis caused by the toxin. If untreated, the disease may progress and symptoms may worsen to cause paralysis of certain muscles, including those used in breathing and those in the arms, legs, and the body from the neck to the pelvis area, also called the torso.

The recalled fishball products are:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes MF Inc. Fishballs (previously frozen) 180 g 0 68636 03040 2 All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019 MF Inc. Premium cuttle fish balls (previously frozen) 180 g 0 68636 02030 4 All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019 MF Inc. Lobster flavored fishballs (previously frozen) 180 g 0 68636 03430 1 All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019 MF Inc. Fishballs with shrimp (previously frozen) 180 g 0 68636 02011 3 All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

