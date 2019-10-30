As government officials remain mum on details, they have posted the 21st in a string of beef recalls related to an ongoing E. coli investigation. The newest does not name a recalling company. It says “industry” is recalling the products.

Just as with the previous ones, the Oct. 29 recall reports that it was “triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities.” The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has not reported what the specific inspection trigger was.

“Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below,”according to the recall notice dated Oct. 29

Products implicated in the new recall are:

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Distribution Macgregors Meat & Seafood Ltd. Veal Rack Chop

(Item 69551) 3.6 kg

(16 x 225 g) None 2599 Sold at Macgregors – The Store, 264 Garyray Drive, Toronto, ON Macgregors Meat & Seafood Ltd. Veal Rack Chop

(Item 69522) 3.42 kg

(12 x 285 g) None 2429 Sold at Macgregors – The Store, 264 Garyray Drive, Toronto, ON Garden Foods Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Variable (clerk-served) Starting with 0 210551 Sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 7, 2019 Sold at Garden Foods, 501 Queen St., Bolton, ON Karlovo Pastarma – Hand Made Artisan Dry-Cured Beef Variable None All units sold from February 1, 2019 up to and including April 15, 2019 Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON

About E. coli infections

Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated products and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about their possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific tests are required to diagnose the infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or life-threatening symptoms and complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 5 percent to 10 percent of those diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than five years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the condition can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.

