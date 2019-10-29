OSI Industries, LLC, in Fort Atkinson, WS has recalled approximately 4,218 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef patty items were produced on August 10, 2019. The products subject to recall are:

38-lb. bulk lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)” with lot code 22219.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The beef was shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin. It was during such further processing that the extraneous metal was discovered.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in freezers of firms that further process the product. Further processing firms that have purchased the product are urged not to distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

With headquarters in Aurora, IL near Chicago, the privately held OSI has more than 20,000 employees working at 65 facilities in 17 countries around the world.

