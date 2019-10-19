St. Louis-based T & R Enterprise USA Inc. has recalled approximately 118,000 pounds of meat and poultry egg roll products that were produced and packed under insanitary conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The meat and poultry egg roll items were produced on various dates from Aug. 1, 2019 to Sept. 26, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

2-oz. cases containing 80 pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri.

The problem was discovered while FSIS was conducting routine food inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.