Les Spécialités Prodal (1975) Ltée went into the weekend recalling certain The Deli-Shop brand Pâtés from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says anyone who thinks they’ve become sick from consuming a recalled product, call their doctor. CFIA is concerned the recalled product may be stored in homes. Any recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are, particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die. Who is affected

There is yet to be any reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products, listed below, from the marketplace.

Brand name Common name Size Code(s) on product UPC The Deli-Shop Country-style Pâté – Cognac 150 g 2019SE26 0 59749 95188 3 The Deli-Shop Country-style Pâté – Pepper 150 g 2019SE26 0 59749 95189 0 The Deli-Shop Country-style Pâté – Old Fashioned 150 g 2019SE26 0 59749 95187 6 The Deli-Shop Liver Pâté – Fine Herbs 150 g 2019SE26 0 59749 95191 3 The Deli-Shop Liver Pâté – Garlic 150 g 2019SE26 0 59749 95190 6 The Deli-Shop Liver Pâté – Old Fashioned 150 g 2019SE26 0 59749 95192 0