WinCo Foods LLC is recalling frozen red raspberries because of potential contamination with norovirus.

The Food and Drug Administration found norovirus in a sample of WinCo brand raspberries and informed the Boise, ID, company, according to the recall notice. Rader Farms of Bellingham, WA, produced the berries for WinCo.

The recall notice does not indicate whether raspberries from Rader Farms facilities or production lots were distributed to companies other than WinCo.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund of the product. People with questions may contact the company at 800-824-1706, WinCo officials said in their recall notice. No illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the frozen raspberries as of the posting of the public announcement about the recall.

To determine whether they have the recalled fruit in their homes, consumers can look for the following label information:

“WINCO FOODS FROZEN RED RASPBERRIES”

12-ounce bags

UPC number UPC 0 70552 30501 4

Best-by date of Feb/13/2021, which can be found on the back of the bags next to the UPC bar code

WinCo Foods has removed the recalled berries from store shelves, according to the recall notice. The company distributed the frozen raspberries to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.

Information about norovirus infections

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Typical symptoms of norovirus infection are quick onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, nausea and dehydration.

Symptoms can also include, fever, myalgia and malaise, anorexia, and headache. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.

Sometimes intravenous fluids are necessary to combat dehydration.

