More than 3,300 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, ranging from roast beef wraps to chicken salads, are being recalled from retail locations in Texas because the FDA found Listeria monocytogenes on a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment at the production facility.

According to the recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, Great American Marketing Inc. of Houston, Texas produced the recalled products on dates ranging from March 27, 2019, through April 8, 2019.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers and retailers can identify the recalled products from American Marketing Inc. by checking label information, including either of two establishment numbers — “EST. 31680” or “P-31680” — inside the USDA mark of inspection.

All of the recalled ready-to-eat products are in plastic sealed cartons, with one item each. Specific products recalled are:

9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CAESAR SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING” with sell-by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;

10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CHEF SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING” with sell-by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;

8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CLUB WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese” with sell-by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19; and

7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing “corner store market CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing” with sell-by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19.

The problem was discovered when the FDA notified FSIS that routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment was confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses due to consumption of these products.

However, it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Invasive cases see the infection spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Listeria. People who have eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next two months.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)