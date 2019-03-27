The U.S. Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) cautioned pet owners not to feed certain Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw dog foods after finding Salmonella in the products.

FDA collected and analyzed unopened packages from the products in response to a consumer complaint.

The products were manufactured by Arrow Reliance, Inc. (Arrow), a company based in Tukwila, Washington and doing business as Darwin’s Natural Pet Products.

The products that are affected by FDA’s alert to pet owners are:

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on October 19, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on November 11, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on October 26, 2018

Arrow has taken steps to remove these products from the marketplace, but has not issued a public notification, according to the FDA. The agency is concerned that the company’s customer notifications may not be effective, and is working with Arrow on recalling the remaining products from these lots.

In a statement released on its website today, Darwin’s expressed its disappointment in FDA’s decision to issue a public warning. The company also asserted its belief that its products do not pose any danger to either humans or pets, and stated that it had received no medical reports of illnesses attributable to these meals.

Animals infected with Salmonella may suffer symptoms that include vomiting, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, loss of appetite and decreased level of activity. An infected animal may not exhibit any symptoms but may still shed the bacteria in its feces, passing the infection to human companions.

Salmonella can cause illness and death in humans and in animals. People infected with Salmonella may develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. The elderly, the very young, and individuals with weak immune systems are more prone to suffering severe symptoms, including secondary infections in other organs.

What consumers should do

If you have purchased one of the affected products, discard it in a secure container to prevent children, pets or wildlife from accessing it. * If you have had one of the affected products in your home, you should clean refrigerators/freezers where the product was stored and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with. Clean up the pet’s feces in yards or parks where people or other animals may become exposed. Remember to thoroughly wash your hands after handling the recalled product or cleaning up potentially contaminated items and surfaces.

If you or a member of your household becomes ill, contact your health care provider.

If you think your pet has become ill after consuming contaminated pet food, contact your veterinarian. Veterinarians who wish to have pets tested for Salmonella may do so through the Vet-LIRN Network if the pet is from a household with a person infected with Salmonella.

The FDA encourages consumers to report complaints about pet food products electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.