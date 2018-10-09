Richmond, VA-based Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods late Friday recalled approximately 18,296 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry deli-sliced products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry deli-sliced products items were produced and packaged from Sept. 14, 2018, through Oct. 3, 2018.

Recalled products include: 5.03 lbs. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Roasted Turkey and Bacon Wrap 4CT Tray,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

13.5 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Buffalo-Style Chicken Wrap,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

13.5 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Turkey & Bacon Cobb Wrap,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

42.5 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Meat & Cheese Tray,” with a Sell By date from 9/19/18 – 10/08/18.

9.75 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Roasted Turkey & Colby Jack Pinwheels,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

9.95 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Roasted Turkey and Bacon Wrap,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

9.25 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Angus Roast Beef & Cheddar Pinwheels,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

9.25 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Black Forest Ham & Provolone Pinwheels,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

12.6 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Chef Salad,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/07/18.

4.8 lbs. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Combo Wrap Turkey & Bacon, Chicken Ceasar, Buffalo Style Chicken, & Veg,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

43 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Honey Turkey & Honey Ham Pinwheel Tray,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

8.1 oz. in clear plastic rectangular containers of “Ukrop’s Italian Style Pinwheels,” with a Sell By date from 9/17/18 – 10/06/18.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST.19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The Listeria was discovered on Oct. 4, 2018, when FSIS received notification from the establishment that they had received and processed products implicated in the Oct. 3rd Johnson County Hams recall, FSIS Recall 084-2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

