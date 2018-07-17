Widely distributed potato chips recalled for undeclared soy

An undeclared soy allergen has caused the recall of select expiration dates of Utz Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips by Utz Quality Foods LLC.

Ute officials initiated the recall after the company found a certain number of packages were mislabeled. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No adverse reactions had been reported as of the posting of the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The items subject to the recall were distributed to retail outlets in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia.

Consumers should look for the following packaging information to identify the recalled potato chips:

Item Description UPC Expiration Date FROM Expiration Date TO Utz 2.875 oz. Carolina Style

Barbeque Potato Chips 0-41780-00153-5 October 6th October 20th Utz 7.5 oz. Carolina Style

Barbeque Potato Chips 0-41780-00049-1 August 18th October 27th

Consumers are urged NOT to eat the recalled products. Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard it.

