Stefano’s recalls 12 tons of calzone after consumer is injured

Consumer complaints about an injury from sharp, clear plastic in Stefano’s brand calzone have sparked a recall.

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Stefano Foods in Charlotte, NC, is recalling 24,048 pounds of pepperoni five cheese calzones that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of hard, sharp, clear plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The not fully cooked pepperoni five cheese calzone products were produced on May 23, 2018. The recalled products include:

8-oz. deli tray of “Stefano’s Calzone PEPPERONI FIVE CHEESE STUFFED WITH PEPPERONI AND A FIVE CHEESE BLEND,” with “Lot Code 14318B” on the individual packages and “USE BY DATE 1/18/2019” on the product cases.

The recalled calzone bears the establishment number “EST. M-19140” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

FSIS learned of the complaints on July 16 when notified by the Stefano Foods. At least one consumer reported experiencing a small oral laceration while eating the product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some of the recalled calzone may be frozen and in consumers’ and retailers’ freezers. Consumers and retailers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

