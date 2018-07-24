Salmonella concerns spur recall of Ritz crackers in Canada

Mondelēz Canada is recalling two flavors of Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches because of possible Salmonella contamination. The company distributed the implicated snack products nationwide in Canada.
Food safety officials are urging consumers to check their homes for the recalled products. Consumers should throw away unused portions of the recalled products even if some of them have been eaten and no one has become ill.
The recall notice did not specifically reference a similar recall for some Ritz products in the United States, but it did say the Canadian recall was triggered by a recall in another country. Mondelēz is recalling 16 Ritz products in the United States, citing a whey powder recall by its supplier.
“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” according to the notice posted for recalled Ritz products in Canada.
“There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.”
Consumers can identify the recalled Ritz products by looking for the following label information:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC number
|Christie
|Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured
|180 g
|2019JA12
2019JA11
2019JA10
2019JA09
2019JA08
2019JA07
2019JA06
2019JA05
2019JA04
2019JA03
2019JA02
2019JA01
2018DE31
|0 66721 00216 7
|Christie
|Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Pizza Flavoured
|180 g
|2019FE14
2019FE13
2019FE12
|0 66721 00556 4
|Christie
|Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured
|30 x 42 g (1.26 kg)
|2019MR13
2019MR12
2019MR11
2019MR10
2019MR09
2019MR08
2019MR07
|0 66721 00609 7
|Christie
|Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured
|42 g
|2019MR13
2019MR12
2019MR11
2019MR10
2019MR09
2019MR08
2019MR07
|0 66721 00608 0
|Christie
|Ritz Bits Sandwiches -Cheese Flavoured
|180 g – 6 Snak Paks
|2018NO24
2018NO29
2019JA23
2019JA24
|0 66721 01623 2
Advice to consumers
Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not look or smell bad, but it can still cause serious infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled foods and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific lab tests are needed to diagnose and treat Salmonella infections.
Although people of any age can be infected by Salmonella, infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness that can result in hospitalization and life-long complications.
Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria, but in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop. Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms usually last for four to seven days.
