Salmonella concerns spur recall of Ritz crackers in Canada

Mondelēz Canada is recalling two flavors of Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches because of possible Salmonella contamination. The company distributed the implicated snack products nationwide in Canada.

Food safety officials are urging consumers to check their homes for the recalled products. Consumers should throw away unused portions of the recalled products even if some of them have been eaten and no one has become ill.

The recall notice did not specifically reference a similar recall for some Ritz products in the United States, but it did say the Canadian recall was triggered by a recall in another country. Mondelēz is recalling 16 Ritz products in the United States, citing a whey powder recall by its supplier.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” according to the notice posted for recalled Ritz products in Canada.

“There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.”

Consumers can identify the recalled Ritz products by looking for the following label information:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC number Christie Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured 180 g 2019JA12

2019JA11

2019JA10

2019JA09

2019JA08

2019JA07

2019JA06

2019JA05

2019JA04

2019JA03

2019JA02

2019JA01

2018DE31 0 66721 00216 7 Christie Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Pizza Flavoured 180 g 2019FE14

2019FE13

2019FE12 0 66721 00556 4 Christie Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured 30 x 42 g (1.26 kg) 2019MR13

2019MR12

2019MR11

2019MR10

2019MR09

2019MR08

2019MR07 0 66721 00609 7 Christie Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured 42 g 2019MR13

2019MR12

2019MR11

2019MR10

2019MR09

2019MR08

2019MR07 0 66721 00608 0 Christie Ritz Bits Sandwiches -Cheese Flavoured 180 g – 6 Snak Paks 2018NO24

2018NO29

2019JA23

2019JA24 0 66721 01623 2

Advice to consumers

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not look or smell bad, but it can still cause serious infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled foods and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific lab tests are needed to diagnose and treat Salmonella infections.

Although people of any age can be infected by Salmonella, infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness that can result in hospitalization and life-long complications.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria, but in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop. Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms usually last for four to seven days.

