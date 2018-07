On July 23rd Pepperidge Farms recalled Goldfish crackers because they might be tainted with Salmonella – including packages with the UPC number 1410004921.

Guess what was being sold – and purchased – on July 26 at 3 p.m. at a Safeway grocery store in Saint Helena, CA?

FDA, seriously, it is time to make the supply chain transparent – especially during a recall and/or outbreak.

