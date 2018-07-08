Publisher’s Platform: See you at IAFP

I am off to IAFP in the morning to Salt Lake City to participate on this panel discussion on Tuesday AM. I look forward to a reasoned and lively discussion.

Also, Food Safety News will be there – come by the booth – lots of swag.

Also, welcome to Europe Bureau, Joe Whitworth, and a “Tip-o-pen” to all the great staff writers over the last 10 years. Some of whom have gone on to greater things.

Andrew Schneider Catharine Huddle Cathy Siegner Cookson Beecher Gretchen Goetz Helena Bottemiller James Andrews Lydia Zuraw Kelsey Mackin Mary Rothschild Phyllis Entis Ross Anderson

And, special thanks to Dan Flynn (I have known him for 41 years) and Coral Beach.

