Premo Brand and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss submarine sandwiches recalled

Lipari Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of Premo Brand and Fresh Grab turkey and Swiss submarine sandwiches produced and packaged by sister company JLM due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenesis an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were produced on July 17, 2018 and distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Brand Product Lipari Product # Weight Sell By Date Lot # UPC Premo Brand Turkey & Swiss Sub 915537 4/6 OZ 08/06/2018 17201807 612510001042 Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sub 251694 18/6 OZ 08/06/2018 17201807 612510001042

Products were distributed under the following brand names: Premo Brand & Fresh Grab. The affected products can be identified by:

This was brought to our attention by JLM after recent routine environmental monitoring and product testing initiated by JLM returned positive test results for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. JLM employs a rigorous quality and testing program; however, despite the quality of their programs, they are initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution. We are working closely with JLM, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and the FDA to understand the cause of the situation and ensure that all affected product has been pulled from commerce.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Lipari Foods began shipping the product on July 19, 2018.

