Campbell Co. recalls Pepperidge Farm Goldfish in Canada

The Campbell Co. of Canada is recalling Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish crackers because of possible Salmonella contamination. Canadian officials did not report the source of the potential contamination, but a U.S. Goldfish recall says a whey powder ingredient is to blame.

In Canada, one flavor of Goldfish crackers are subject to recall — Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers. However, two sizes of that flavor are implicated.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.”

Consumers in Canada should look for the following packaging codes to determine whether they have unused portions of the recalled crackers in their homes:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s)

on Product UPC

number Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavour

Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers 180 g 20/JAN/19

24/JAN/19

31/JAN/19

2/FEB/19

11/FEB/19

18/FEB/19 0 14100 08406 8 Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavour

Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers 69 g 25/JAN/19

26/JAN/19 0 14100 23245 2

Food safety officials with the U.S. government say the potentially contaminated whey powder used in the Goldfish crackers under recall in the United States was produced by the Minnesota-based Associated Milk Producers Inc. The company posted a news release July 24 saying the whey powder was not sold directly to consumers. All companies that bought the whey powder have been notified by AMPI about its recall, according to the milk company.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose and treat Salmonella infection.

Otherwise healthy adults may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

