Pepperidge Farm recalls Goldfish because of whey powder

Pepperidge Farm Inc. has recalled four flavors of its Goldfish crackers because they were made with a whey powder ingredient that has been recalled for potential Salmonella contamination.

The Goldfish cracker recall includes 18 separate package styles of four flavors — Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar; Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion; Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar; and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel, according to a recall notice posted on the company’s website.

Certain Goldfish products are also under recall in Canada. Federal food safety officials in the United States and Canada say they have not received any reports of confirmed illnesses related to the recalled Goldfish crackers.

A complete list of Goldfish products subject to the U.S. recall is available on the Pepperidge Farm website. It includes photos of the products and package coding so consumers can check any unused portions of the crackers they have in their homes.

Pepperidge Farm, which has been owned by the Campbell Soup Co. since 2011, distributed the recalled Goldfish crackers nationwide. Its recall notice urges consumers to not eat the recalled products, telling them to throw the crackers away or return them to the place of purchase. The iconic company did not name its whey powder supplier.

However, both the Food and Drug Administration and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have reported the manufacturer of the whey powder is is Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI).

Officials with Minnesota-based AMPI posted a news release yesterday (July 24) afternoon saying none of the implicated whey powder was sold directly to consumers.

Pepperidge Farm is the fourth company in less than a week to recall consumer products because of potential Salmonella contamination of whey powder. Whey is liquid that separates from the curd when milk is clotted, as it does when making cheese.

Other recalls initiated because of the whey powder include:

Consumers who have questions about the Goldfish cracker recall can call Pepperidge Farm customer service at 800-679-1791.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News