New Seasons recalls chicken salad for undeclared peanuts

New Seasons Market of Portland, OR, is recalling an undetermined amount of its branded “Sesame Noodle Chicken Salad” because of undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Peanuts are a known allergen and federal law requires them to be declared on product labels. The ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad was produced on July 13. Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for the following label information:

24-oz clear clamshell plastic containers of “NEW SEASONS SESAME NOODLE CHICKEN SALAD,” with a “BEST BY” date of “07/18/2018”

The company’s kitchen operates “exempt from FSIS inspection” and the products produced there do not have a USDA establishment number on their packaging.

The chicken salad was shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington. Click here for a preliminary list of retailers that carried the chicken salad.

The problem was discovered on July 14 by a New Seasons Market employee who identified the problem at the company’s retail store. After discovering the mistake, the firm notified FSIS of the problem.

As of this week, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the chicken salad are urged not to consume it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the recall notice. The FSIS is concerned that some of the product may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, additional the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

