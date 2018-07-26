Kraft Heinz Co. recalls Taco Bell cheese sauce for botulism risk

The Kraft Heinz Food Co. is recalling what is likely more than 100,000 jars of cheese dip from unnamed retailers nationwide because they might cause botulism poisoning.

“(The jars are) being voluntarily recalled because the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard,” according to a news release from the company. “This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.”

The mega-corporation did not report the number of jars subject to the recall, but rather said “approximately 7,000 cases” of the product are involved. Kraft Heinz produced and distributed the Taco Bell branded cheese dip. It went to retailers only in the U.S., the company reported.

The product carries the name and logo of the fast food restaurant chain. However, the Kraft Heinz news release did not say whether the “Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip” is served in the restaurants, or is only available at retailers such as grocery and convenience stores.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported in connection with the product, according to the Kraft Heinz news release. The Food and Drug Administration posted the release on its website Wednesday night.

The company warned consumers who bought the cheese dip not eat it. People can return the recalled product to the store where they purchased it for an exchange or full refund, according to the Kraft Heinz news release. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-310-3704.

“Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing,” according to the Kraft Heinz news release.

“Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.”

Anyone who has “Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip” in their home is urged to check it to determine if it is included in the recall. Consumers can identify the recalled cheese dip by looking for the label information in the below chart.

