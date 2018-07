IAFP 2018 Award Recipients

SALT LAKE CITY — The International Association for Food Protection presented awards recognizing excellence in food safety to the following organizations and individuals during its annual meeting and conference this week at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The annual IAFP event continues today.

BLACK PEARL

Sponsored by F&H Food Equipment Company

Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

FELLOW

Loralyn Ledenbach, Ruth Petran

PRESIDENT’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Jenny Scott

HONORARY LIFE MEMBERSHIP

Michael Davidson, Steve Murphy, Michael Doyle, Terry Peters, Kathleen Rajkowski,

HARRY HAVERLAND CITATION

Sponsored by 3M Food Safety

Vickie Lewandowski

FOOD SAFETY INNOVATION

Sponsored by Walmart

Mérieux NutriSciences

INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP

Sponsored by Cargill, Inc.

Roy Biggs

GMA FOOD SAFETY

Sponsored by Grocery Manufacturers Association

Jenny Scott

FROZEN FOOD FOUNDATION FREEZING RESEARCH

Sponsored by the Frozen Food Foundation

Don Schaffner

FOOD SAFETY MAGAZINE DISTINGUISHED SERVICE

Sponsored by Food Safety Magazine

Darin Detwiler

MAURICE WEBER LABORATORIAN

Sponsored by Weber Scientific

Manan Sharma

LARRY BEUCHAT YOUNG RESEARCHER

Sponsored by bioMérieux

Xiangyu Deng

EWEN C.D. TODD CONTROL OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS

Sponsored by Marler Clark

Barbara Kowalcyk

SANITARIAN

Sponsored by Ecolab Inc.

Connie Freese

ELMER MARTH EDUCATOR

Sponsored by Nelson-Jameson, Inc.

Trevor Suslow

HAROLD BARNUM INDUSTRY

Sponsored by NSF International

Pamela Wilger

TRAVEL AWARD FOR A FOOD SAFETY PROFESSIONAL IN A COUNTRY WITH A DEVELOPING ECONOMY

Sponsored by IAFP and the IAFP Foundation

AyoJesutomi Abiodun-Solanke, Fernanda Bovo Campagnollo, Mauricio Redondo-Solano

TRAVEL AWARD FOR STATE OR PROVINCIAL HEALTH OR AGRICULTURAL DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

Sponsored by IAFP and the IAFP Foundation

Luisa Castro, Pongpan Laksanalamai, Jason Crowe, Jessica Laurent, Danielle Wroblewski,

STUDENT TRAVEL SCHOLARSHIP

Sponsored by IAFP and the IAFP Foundation

Abimbola Allison, Xiaoqiong Cao, Vijay Chhetri, Anna Colavecchio, Angela Ferelli, Mohammad Ruzlan Habib, Anna Sophia Harrand, Shoukui He, Kento Koyama, Luyao Ma, Robyn Miranda, Zahra Mohammad, Daniel Monte, Thabang Msimango, Flavia Negrete, Loandi Richter, Joyjit Saha, Carla Schwan, Katarina Simunovic, Varalakshmi Sudagar

PEANUT PROUD STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP

Sponsored by Peanut Proud

Mengfei Peng

J. MAC GEOPFERT DEVELOPING SCIENTISTS

Sponsored by the IAFP Foundation

To be determined

UNDERGRADUATE STUDENT COMPETITION

Sponsored by the IAFP Foundation

To be determined

SAMUEL J. CRUMBINE

Sponsored by the Conference for Food Protection, in cooperation with American Academy of Sanitarians, American Public Health Association, Association of Food & Drug Officials, Food Marketing Institute, Foodservice Packaging Institute, International Association for Food Protection, National Association of County and City Health Officials, National Environmental Health Association, and NSF International

Maricopa County Environmental Services Department

Dave Theno Food Safety Fellowship Award

STOP Foodborne Illness

Emily Forauer

© Food Safety News