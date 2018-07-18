Hy-Vee pulls pasta salad after reports of 20 illnesses in 4 states

About 20 people are reportedly sick after eating ready-to-eat pasta salad, spurring Hy-Vee Inc. to recall the product from all of its 244 grocery stores.

Although the company’s recall notice, which it posted July 17, references apparent Salmonella illnesses in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa, federal officials had not posted any information about the recall or outbreak as of 12:30 a.m. today. Similarly, health departments in the four states did not appear to have any information about the situation on their websites.

“The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention last night (July 16) when approximately 20 illnesses in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa were potentially linked back to customers consuming the salad,” according to the recall notice on Hy-Vee’s website.

“The pasta salad was distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s 244 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

The recalled “Spring Pasta Salad” is packaged in plastic containers with plastic lids. The expiration date range is between June 22 and Aug. 3. The expiration date can be found on the side of the container. The recall includes1-pound and 3-pound containers. The recalled salad was produced between June 1 and July 13. It was sold from the deli service cases in Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Officials with Hy-Vee, which is headquartered in West Des Moines, urged customers who purchased the salad to dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten the Hy-Vee pasta salad and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific laboratory tests are necessary to diagnose Salmonella infections.

Symptoms of salmonellosis can include fever, diarrhea that can be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In otherwise healthy adults the bacterial infection usually lasts a few days and does not require hospitalization.

However, in high risk people Salmonella bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. In extreme cases infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and cause arterial infections such as infected aneurysms, as well as endocarditis and arthritis.

High risk groups include young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients.

