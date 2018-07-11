Halal poultry products recalled for missing inspection

Long Island City, NY-based Afandina Halal, has recalled an undetermined amount of raw poultry products that were produced, packaged and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw chicken items were produced and packaged from May 14 through June 22, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

• 40-lb. bulk boxes containing “Afandina, Halal Wholesale Chicken, Boneless Leg Meat”

• 40-lb. bulk boxes containing “Afandina, Halal Chicken, Whole Chicken Legs”

• 40-lb. bulk boxes containing “Afandina, Halal Chicken, Chicken Cutlets”

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-51183” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This raw poultry was shipped to retail locations in New York City.

FSIS personnel found the poultry were missing inspections.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS conducts routine recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News