Eggs contaminated with Salmonella recalled across Germany

Salmonella in organic eggs has prompted a recall from multiple retailers in more than 10 German states.

The company Eifrisch Vermarktung GmbH & Co. KG issued a recall after detecting Salmonella Enteritidis during an internal control. No illnesses have been reported. The eggs in boxes of six and 10 carry the print code 0-DE-0356331 and a best-before date until 7 July.

German authorities said eggs were sold in Aldi Süd, Real, Aldi Nord, Lidl, Netto, Kaufland, Edeka and Penny stores.

Affected states are Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hessen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Sachsen and Schleswig-Holstein.

In the United States, a Salmonella Braenderup outbreak traced to eggs was recently declared over by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak ended with 45 confirmed cases in 10 states with 11 people requiring hospitalization.

Rose Acre Farms recalled almost 207 million eggs from its Hyde Country, NC, egg production facility in April because of the outbreak. A few days later, Cal-Maine Foods recalled eggs it had purchased from Rose Acre.

The latest incident in Germany comes after more than 70,000 eggs were recalled in the country last month due to fipronil contamination. Eggs from an organic laying hen farm in the Netherlands contained the insecticide at a level above EU regulations.

These findings come a year after millions of eggs were withdrawn when illegal use of fipronil was first revealed in Dutch and Belgian farms.

© Food Safety News