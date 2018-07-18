Beautiful Pig products recalled for lack of required inspections

The Beautiful Pig Inc. in Longview, WA, has recalled an undetermined amount of more than 20 different ready-to-eat and raw pork and beef products because they were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of inspection. The products were also under U.S. retention when shipped without approval, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled products were produced on various dates from June 2, 2017, through July 8, 2018. They have the establishment number “EST. 1098” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. The product labels do not include any identifying lot codes or use-by dates. Beautiful Pig Inc. distributed the products to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The lack of inspection was discovered when FSIS received a report from a third party regarding sales of the product that had not been produced with the benefit of inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. To view the complete list of 22 recalled products, click here.

To view photos of labels from all of the recalled products, click here.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News