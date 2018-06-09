Tyson recalls breaded chicken for extraneous materials.

Little Rock-based Tyson Foods Inc. on Friday recalled approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue and clear soft plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Tyson learned on Friday (June 8) that their breading supplier recalled ingredients because of foreign material contamination that got into production of frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins manufactured on May 17, 2018. The Tyson product that was recalled is described as:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The recalled product bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package. These items were shipped nationwide to food services establishments. The affected products were not sold in retail stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served. Foodservice institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click )

© Food Safety News