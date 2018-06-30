Talking Rain pulls Sparkling Ice soft drink after complaints

Several consumer complaints reporting an “off-taste” and “off-odor” after purchasing bottles of Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade beverage, spurred Talking Rain to recall specific lot codes of the product.

“No other Sparkling Ice products are affected by this recall,” according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Talking Rain of Preston, WA, reported that the Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade product subject to recall was produced only at one of the company’s facilities.

The product comes in a 17 ounce clear plastic bottle under the name Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade. The product is sold as a single item, as well as in multipacks of the affected product and in multipacks containing the recalled flavor and a variety of other unaffected flavors, the recall said.

All other flavor and products made by the company are not part of this recall.

The recalled beverages have various expiration dates ranging from December of 2018 through March of 2019. The product subject to recall can be identified by the following information that is displayed on the neck of the bottle:

Bottle Lot Code Expiration Date on Bottle Expiration Date Bottle UPC Case/Variety Pack UPCs 8064-63 120518 12/5/18 01657195084 016571950866 8065-63 120618 12/6/18 016571950927 8079-63 122018 12/20/18 016571951283 8080-63 122118 12/21/18 016571950866 8087-63 122818 12/28/18 016571953126 8088-63 122918 12/29/18 016571953614 8089-63 123018 12/30/18 8112-63 012219 01/22/19 8113-63 012319 01/23/19 8114-63 012419 01/24/19 8118-63 012819 01/28/19 8119-63 012919 01/29/19 8126-63 020619 02/06/19 8131-63 021119 02/11/19 8132-63 021219 02/12/19 8144-63 022419 02/24/19 8145-63 022519 02/25/19 8146-63 022619 02/26/19 8165-63 031419 03/14/19 8166-63 031519 03/15/19 8167-63 031619 03/16/19

“Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised not to drink it and to call the Talking Rain customer center to receive a coupon to replace their purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s customer center at 855-201-4333.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News