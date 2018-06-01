Smoked sausage recalled for containing soft plastic pieces

Yoakum, TX-based Eddy Packing Co. Inc., Thursday recalled 18,000 pounds of smoked sausage that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically soft plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS said Eddy Packing’s action in response to a customer complaint was a second class recall because it involves only a remote risk of adverse health consequences.

The recall involves frozen, ready-to-eat smoke sausage produced on March 14 and specifically described as:

• 10-lb. case of “CARL’S PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE WITH A STICK” with lot code 8073, case code PS9319 and sell by date of March 14, 2019.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service businesses in Texas. A customer found the soft, green plastic material in the product and contacted the company about the problem.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers after having purchased the product from food service businesses. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

