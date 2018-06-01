Ruiz pulls 25 tons of frozen breakfast burritos after complaints

Consumers have reported finding pieces of plastic in frozen breakfast burritos, spurring Ruiz Food Products Inc. to recall 25 tons of the products.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted the recall notice Thursday evening, encouraging retailers and consumers to check their freezers for the El Monterey Signature brand burritos.

Ruiz Food Products, Denison TX, reported the breakfast burritos were produced on March 3. The recalled burritos have best-if-used-by dates of March 3 or 4, 2019. All of the recalled burritos have the establishment number “EST. 17523A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

The Texas company shipped the frozen burritos to retail locations nationwide, according to the recall notice. The burritos are individually packaged, weighing 4.5 ounces each. However, they were shipped to retailers in bags of 12 each. Labeled as “EL MONTEREY SIGNATURE BURRITOS, EGG, SAUSAGE, CHEESE & POTATO,” the recalled burritos have one of two lot codes: 18062 to 18063.

“The problem was discovered after the company received complaints from consumers who reported finding white, semi-rigid plastic pieces in the product,” according to the recall notice.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s consumer line at 800-772-6474.

