Rhode Island manufacturer recalls meat ravioli for lack of inspection

Rhode Island’s Venda Ravioli Inc., located in Providence, Friday recalled approximately 672 pounds of frozen meat ravioli products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen meat ravioli items were produced and packaged on various dates from Feb. 22, 2018 through June 7, 2018. The recalled products include:

• 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, MEAT RAVIOLI,” and a lot code and case code of 05318, 05418, 05518, 05618, 05718, 05818, and 05918.

• 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, Italian Sausage Ravioli.”

• 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, Prosciutto & Provolone Ravioli,” and a lot code and case code of 05318, 05418, 05518, 05618, 05718, 05818, and 05918.

• 16 oz. sealed trays of “VENDA RAVIOLI, PASTA FRESCA, COSTANTINO’S, OSSO BUCO RAVIOLI.”

The Meat Ravioli and Prosciutto & Provolone products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST.9501” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The Italian Sausage Ravioli and Osso Bucco Ravioli products do not have the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered on June 7, 2018, when FSIS personnel were performing inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers, Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

