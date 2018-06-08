Puerto Rico’s Supermercado recalls frozen fish, meat, poultry

The Supermercado Selectos in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, has recalled an undetermined volume of raw, frozen Siluriformes fish, beef, pork and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall includes more than 40 separate products. The raw, frozen Siluriformes fish, beef, pork, chicken and turkey items were produced on various dates from August 2017 to May 31, 2018. The complete list of products and UPC code numbers can be found here.

Supermercado Selectos shipped the items to DGA Food Service LLC, who further distributed the items to Head Start Child and Adult Care Food Programs in Puerto Rico.

USDA provides reimbursement for meals served in Head Start through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP); however, these products were purchased commercially. These meat and poultry products were not provided or purchased by USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

The problem was first discovered during a routine inspection by FSIS investigators on May 23. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

