Multiple brands of chicken, beef and pork products recalled

A Michigan company is recalling more than 14 tons of salami, bologna, sausage and hot dogs made from poultry, pork and beef, according to a notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Winter Sausage Manufacturing Co. in Eastpointe, MI, had to recall the 28,300 pounds of meat and poultry products because they were made with animals that were slaughtered under religious exemption, which is not declared on the labels as required by federal law.

“(The Food Safety and Inspection Service) FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The recalled meat and chicken products are packaged under several brand names, including, Maywood Farms, Smileys Halal, Ozzie’s, and Delta Sunrise. Federal inspectors discovered the problem June 12 during routine labeling verification.

A complete list of products subject to this recall is below. All of the recalled salami, bologna, sausage and hot dogs were produced between March 9 and June 4. They all have the establishment number “P-10158” printed inside the USDA inspection mark on the product labels. 

Winter Sausage Manufacturing Co. shipped the recalled products too retailers and distributors in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The recall notice did not indicate whether the distributors sent the products to other states.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Blanks in this chart are intentional. Some of the recalled products have retail labels and case labels, others have only one or the other.

Retail Product Label

Case Label

 Item number
on cases

Sell or
Freeze By

2 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

06/20/18

20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

08/12/18

20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

08/15/18

20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

08/25/18

20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

07/26/18

20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

08/26/18

20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

08/26/18

20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

08/20/18

20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI”

“MAYWOOD PORK &
CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094

38094

08/24/18

10lbs (2/5lbs)- “MAYWOOD 5X1, POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH:
CHICKEN, PORK HEARTS AND PORK” Lot code 143-144

38101

10lbs (2/5lbs)- “MAYWOOD 5X1, POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH:
CHICKEN, PORK HEARTS AND PORK” Lot code 124-127

38101

10lbs-“MAYWOOD
PORK & CHICKEN
SMOKED POLISH SAUSAGE”

3810

08/21/18

7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL
CHICKEN HOT DOG
SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED”

2/7LB-“SMILEYS HALAL
MEATS, CHICKEN
HOT DOGS” 19094

19094

05/26/18

7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL
CHICKEN HOT DOG,
SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED”

2/7LB-“SMILEYS HALAL
MEATS, CHICKEN
HOT DOGS” 19094

19094

07/21/18

7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL
CHICKEN HOT DOG,
SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED”

2/7LB”SMILEYS HALAL
MEATS, CHICKEN
HOT DOGS” 19094

19094

08/15/18

14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA,
NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED”

19091

08/09/19

14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA, with olives,
NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR

19092

08/09/19

14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA, with Jalapenos,
NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR

19093

08/09/19

32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,
HOT FRANKS, MADE WITH CHICKEN,
PORK AND BEEF”

1509

07/13/18

32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,
HOT FRANKS, MADE WITH CHICKEN,
PORK AND BEEF”

1509

07/29/18

32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,
HOT FRANKS, MADE WITH CHICKEN,
PORK AND BEEF”

1509

08/08/28

16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
Zabiha Halal Chicken Bologna,
Smoke Flavor Added”

12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA
SUNRISE ZABIHA HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA”

312

08/22/18

16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
Zabiha Halal Chicken Bologna with olives,
Smoke Flavor Added”

12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA
SUNRISE ZABIHA HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA
WITH OLIVES”

313

08/22/18

16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
Zabiha Halal Chicken Bologna with pistachios,
Smoke Flavor Added”

12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA
SUNRISE ZABIHA HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA
WITH PISTACHIOS”

314

08/22/18

2/7LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
ZABIHA HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA”

315

08/22/18

2/7LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
ZABIHA HALAL CHICKEN
BOLOGNA WITH OLIVES”

316

08/22/18

14LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
ZABIHA HALAL
CHICKEN BOLOGNA”

331

08/22/18

14oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
Zabiha Halal Chicken Weiners,
Smoke Flavor Added”

311

08/02/18

14LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
ZABIHA HALAL CHICKEN BOLOGNA
WITH OLIVES”

337

08/22/18

 

