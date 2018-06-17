Multiple brands of chicken, beef and pork products recalled

A Michigan company is recalling more than 14 tons of salami, bologna, sausage and hot dogs made from poultry, pork and beef, according to a notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Winter Sausage Manufacturing Co. in Eastpointe, MI, had to recall the 28,300 pounds of meat and poultry products because they were made with animals that were slaughtered under religious exemption, which is not declared on the labels as required by federal law.

“(The Food Safety and Inspection Service) FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The recalled meat and chicken products are packaged under several brand names, including, Maywood Farms, Smileys Halal, Ozzie’s, and Delta Sunrise. Federal inspectors discovered the problem June 12 during routine labeling verification.

A complete list of products subject to this recall is below. All of the recalled salami, bologna, sausage and hot dogs were produced between March 9 and June 4. They all have the establishment number “P-10158” printed inside the USDA inspection mark on the product labels.

Winter Sausage Manufacturing Co. shipped the recalled products too retailers and distributors in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The recall notice did not indicate whether the distributors sent the products to other states.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Blanks in this chart are intentional. Some of the recalled products have retail labels and case labels, others have only one or the other.

Retail Product Label Case Label Item number

on cases Sell or

Freeze By 2 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 06/20/18 20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 08/12/18 20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 08/15/18 20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 08/25/18 20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 07/26/18 20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 08/26/18 20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 08/26/18 20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 08/20/18 20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND

PORK, CHICKEN COOKED SALAMI” “MAYWOOD PORK &

CHICKEN SALAMI” 38094 38094 08/24/18 10lbs (2/5lbs)- “MAYWOOD 5X1, POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH:

CHICKEN, PORK HEARTS AND PORK” Lot code 143-144 38101 10lbs (2/5lbs)- “MAYWOOD 5X1, POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH:

CHICKEN, PORK HEARTS AND PORK” Lot code 124-127 38101 10lbs-“MAYWOOD

PORK & CHICKEN

SMOKED POLISH SAUSAGE” 3810 08/21/18 7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL

CHICKEN HOT DOG

SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED” 2/7LB-“SMILEYS HALAL

MEATS, CHICKEN

HOT DOGS” 19094 19094 05/26/18 7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL

CHICKEN HOT DOG,

SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED” 2/7LB-“SMILEYS HALAL

MEATS, CHICKEN

HOT DOGS” 19094 19094 07/21/18 7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL

CHICKEN HOT DOG,

SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED” 2/7LB”SMILEYS HALAL

MEATS, CHICKEN

HOT DOGS” 19094 19094 08/15/18 14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA,

NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED” 19091 08/09/19 14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA, with olives,

NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR 19092 08/09/19 14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA, with Jalapenos,

NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR 19093 08/09/19 32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,

HOT FRANKS, MADE WITH CHICKEN,

PORK AND BEEF” 1509 07/13/18 32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,

HOT FRANKS, MADE WITH CHICKEN,

PORK AND BEEF” 1509 07/29/18 32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,

HOT FRANKS, MADE WITH CHICKEN,

PORK AND BEEF” 1509 08/08/28 16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,

Zabiha Halal Chicken Bologna,

Smoke Flavor Added” 12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA

SUNRISE ZABIHA HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA” 312 08/22/18 16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,

Zabiha Halal Chicken Bologna with olives,

Smoke Flavor Added” 12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA

SUNRISE ZABIHA HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA

WITH OLIVES” 313 08/22/18 16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,

Zabiha Halal Chicken Bologna with pistachios,

Smoke Flavor Added” 12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA

SUNRISE ZABIHA HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA

WITH PISTACHIOS” 314 08/22/18 2/7LB-“DELTA SUNRISE

ZABIHA HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA” 315 08/22/18 2/7LB-“DELTA SUNRISE

ZABIHA HALAL CHICKEN

BOLOGNA WITH OLIVES” 316 08/22/18 14LB-“DELTA SUNRISE

ZABIHA HALAL

CHICKEN BOLOGNA” 331 08/22/18 14oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,

Zabiha Halal Chicken Weiners,

Smoke Flavor Added” 311 08/02/18 14LB-“DELTA SUNRISE

ZABIHA HALAL CHICKEN BOLOGNA

WITH OLIVES” 337 08/22/18 (To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News