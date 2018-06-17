Multiple brands of chicken, beef and pork products recalled

A Michigan company is recalling more than 14 tons of salami, bologna, sausage and hot dogs made from poultry, pork and beef, according to a notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Winter Sausage Manufacturing Co. in Eastpointe, MI, had to recall the 28,300 pounds of meat and poultry products because they were made with animals that were slaughtered under religious exemption, which is not declared on the labels as required by federal law.
“(The Food Safety and Inspection Service) FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.
The recalled meat and chicken products are packaged under several brand names, including, Maywood Farms, Smileys Halal, Ozzie’s, and Delta Sunrise. Federal inspectors discovered the problem June 12 during routine labeling verification.
A complete list of products subject to this recall is below. All of the recalled salami, bologna, sausage and hot dogs were produced between March 9 and June 4. They all have the establishment number “P-10158” printed inside the USDA inspection mark on the product labels.
Winter Sausage Manufacturing Co. shipped the recalled products too retailers and distributors in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The recall notice did not indicate whether the distributors sent the products to other states.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Blanks in this chart are intentional. Some of the recalled products have retail labels and case labels, others have only one or the other.
|
Retail Product Label
|
Case Label
|Item number
on cases
|
Sell or
|
2 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
06/20/18
|
20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
08/12/18
|
20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
08/15/18
|
20 lbs-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
08/25/18
|
20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
07/26/18
|
20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
08/26/18
|
20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
08/26/18
|
20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
08/20/18
|
20 LB-“MAYWOOD FARMS BRAND
|
“MAYWOOD PORK &
|
38094
|
08/24/18
|
10lbs (2/5lbs)- “MAYWOOD 5X1, POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH:
|
38101
|
10lbs (2/5lbs)- “MAYWOOD 5X1, POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH:
|
38101
|
10lbs-“MAYWOOD
|
3810
|
08/21/18
|
7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL
|
2/7LB-“SMILEYS HALAL
|
19094
|
05/26/18
|
7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL
|
2/7LB-“SMILEYS HALAL
|
19094
|
07/21/18
|
7LB- “SMILEYS HALAL
|
2/7LB”SMILEYS HALAL
|
19094
|
08/15/18
|
14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL
|
19091
|
08/09/19
|
14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL
|
19092
|
08/09/19
|
14oz- “SMILEYS HALAL
|
19093
|
08/09/19
|
32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,
|
1509
|
07/13/18
|
32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,
|
1509
|
07/29/18
|
32OZ- “OZZIE’S BRAND, Natural Casing,
|
1509
|
08/08/28
|
16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
|
12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA
|
312
|
08/22/18
|
16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
|
12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA
|
313
|
08/22/18
|
16oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
|
12/1LB CHUBS- DELTA
|
314
|
08/22/18
|
2/7LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
|
315
|
08/22/18
|
2/7LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
|
316
|
08/22/18
|
14LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
|
331
|
08/22/18
|
14oz- DELTA SUNSRISE,
|
311
|
08/02/18
|
14LB-“DELTA SUNRISE
|
337
|
08/22/18
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)