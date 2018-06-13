More than 200 tons of H-E-B sausage recalled after complaint

J Bar B Foods of Waelder, TX, is recalling more than 410,000 pounds of H-E-B brand beef brisket smoked sausage because of an adulterated and misbranded ingredient, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain a pork casing, which is not declared on the product label, and may cause an allergic reaction in some individuals.

“The problem was discovered on June 12 in response to a customer inquiry that a beef smoked sausage product did not specify pork casing as part of the ingredients statement,” according to the recall notice on the FSIS website.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The ready-to-eat beef brisket smoked sausage products were produced on various dates from June 21, 2016, to May 29 this year. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas. Consumers can identify the recalled meat by looking for the following label information:

12 oz. vacuum-packed “H-E-B TEXAS HERITAGE SAUSAGE SMOKED WITH NATURAL HARDWOOD BEEF BRISKET.”

Dozens of lot codes, as well as packaging dates and other identifying information, may be found on the FSIS website by clicking here.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Adam Bosi, president of J Bar B Foods at 860-787-7511.

