Midwest convenience store serves up Cyclospora in Del Monte veggie trays

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Minnesota Department of Health, and local health departments are investigating an increase of Cyclospora infections.

To date, 11 ill patients in Wisconsin and three in Minnesota have reported purchasing a vegetable tray from a Wisconsin or Minnesota Kwik Trip location before their illness. The La Crosse, WI-based Kwik Trip, and Kwik Star is a chain of convenience stores founded in 1965 with locations throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota under the name Kwik Trip, and in northeast Iowa under the name Kwik Star.

The Del Monte vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip contained broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip and may have been available at other retail locations. Further details on distribution are pending.

Consumers should not eat the following products:

• Del Monte Vegetable Tray (containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip) 6 oz.

• Del Monte Vegetable Tray (containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip) 12 oz.

Kwik Trip is cooperating with state officials and voluntarily removed this product from their stores.

Cyclospora is a parasite commonly found in developing countries. People diagnosed with this infection in the U.S. often report having traveled; however, during the summer months, outbreaks and illnesses occur as a result of contaminated fresh produce entering the U.S. food market from endemic countries.

Symptoms of Cyclospora infection include:

• Frequent watery diarrhea

• Loss of appetite and weight

• Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas

• Nausea (vomiting is less frequent)

• Fatigue

• Low-grade fever

Anyone experiencing any one of these symptoms should see a health care provider who can provide appropriate treatment. It may take a week after consuming the product for symptoms to begin. State health officials are continuing to conduct interviews with individuals who test positive for Cyclospora. Ill consumers are also encouraged to contact their local health department.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information may be forthcoming.

© Food Safety News