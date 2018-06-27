Land O’ Frost recalls black forest ham because of wrong labels

Land O’Frost Inc. of Madisonville, KY, is recalling about 4,944 pounds of ham products because of incorrect package labeling, resulting in misbranding.

“The front of the package is accurately labeled as Black Forest Ham, however the back of the package is incorrectly labeled as Honey Smoked Turkey Breast,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

A consumer notified the company of the labeling issue June 20. The company notified FSIS of the problem two days later.

The recalled ham products were produced on April 27, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products are labeled with a “Sell-By” date of Aug. 10, so there is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled ham in their homes. There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

All of the recalled ham has the establishment number “EST. 500K” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. The ham was shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. plastic gas-flushed resealable packages containing a single ham labeled “Land O’Frost PREMIUM Old World Style Black Forest Ham” with Lot 8117D and a sell-by date of August 10, 2018 on the label.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.”

Consumers with questions can contact Dar Gautreaux, administrative assistant with Land O’Frost, at 800-762-9865.

© Food Safety News