Iowa added to list of states that received melon linked to outbreak

As the FDA added another state to the list of those that received pre-cut melon implicated in a salmonellosis outbreak, the chair of the Congressional Food Safety Caucus implored federal agencies to find “what deficiencies led to this outbreak.”

First reported by federal officials on June 8, the outbreak has sickened 60 people across five states. No deaths have been confirmed. (Scroll down for the most recent list of pre-cut melon products recalled in relation to this outbreak. The company did not submit photos of recalled products to the FDA for posting with the recall notice.)

The strain of Salmonella Adelaide infecting people is proving more serious than other Salmonella serotypes associated in recent outbreaks. Of the 47 people for whom the information is available, 31 have been admitted to hospitals. That’s a 66 percent hospitalization rate.

“Most of the ill people reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon, or a fruit salad mix with melon purchased from grocery stores,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Information collected from stores where ill people shopped indicates that Caito Foods LLC supplied pre-cut melon to these stores.”

With the addition of Iowa on June 12, the implicated freshcut melon and products made with it are known to have been distributed to nine states. At least 10 retailers received the suspect melon products, which include cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon and mixed fruit products, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Caito Foods LLC produced the recalled fresh fruit products in its Indianapolis plant. The company sent the pre-cut fruit to nine states — Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Other distributors are also implicated.

“Retailers should not sell or serve recalled pre-cut melon products distributed by Caito Foods Distribution, Gordon Food Service, and SpartanNash Distribution,” according to the FDA’s update June 12.

Dozens and dozens of specific products are included in the recall. All of the recalled fruit is packaged in clear plastic containers. Various products in various sized packages was sold by the following retailers:

Costco;

Jay C;

Kroger;

Payless;

Owen’s;

Sprouts;

Trader Joe’s;

Walgreens;

Walmart; and

Whole Foods/Amazon.

The relatively short time between the outbreak announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday and the Caito Foods recall on Saturday earned praise from the chair of the Congressional Food Safety Caucus, who said there is still more work to be done.

“While I welcome news that CDC and FDA have identified the manufacturer and initiated a recall, many important questions remain unanswered,” said U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro, D-CT, in a statement June 12. “Both Agencies, along with their state counterparts, must continue a full and thorough investigation that determines what deficiencies led to this outbreak. That is the only way similar outbreaks can be prevented in the future.”

Advice to consumers

State and federal officials are warning the public not to eat the recalled products. It is particularly important for young children, adults older than 65, and pregnant women to avoid exposure because they are at higher risk of being infected.

“Check your fridge and freezer for them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund,” the CDC warning says. “If you don’t remember where you bought pre-cut melon, don’t eat it and throw it away.”

Anyone who has eaten pre-cut melon recently and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Specific tests are necessary to diagnose Salmonella infection, which can be misdiagnosed as other illnesses.

Symptom onset dates for outbreak victims range from April 30 through May 28. The sick people range from less than 1 year old to 97 years old. The median age is 67. Illnesses that began after May 20, 2018, might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of two to four weeks, according to the CDC outbreak update.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In some people, diarrhea may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. In some cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

The illness usually lasts about a week or less in healthy adults, but other groups are at a higher risk of developing serious infections and complications. High-risk people include children younger than 5 years, adults older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, transplant recipients and HIV patients.

Recalled pre-cut melon products from Caito Foods LLC from FDA website

Customer Product

Description Pack

Weight UPC Packaging, Label Description & Brand Best/Use By Dates Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301294 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301300 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301331 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301348 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301362 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301379 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 81851301386 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/5Z 5 oz. 81851301393 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 4/20Z 20 oz. 81851301409 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 3/48Z 48 oz. 81851301416 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301430 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301447 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SNACK TRAY 3/32Z 32 oz. 81851301454 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z 64 oz. 81851301461 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301478 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BOWL 6/64Z 64 oz. 81851301485 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301591 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z 28 oz. 81851301607 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 81851301614 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 81851301621 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 1/5LB 80 oz. 81851302079 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 1/5LB 80 oz. 81851302147 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851302215 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON TRAY 1/5LB 80 oz. 81851302239 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 4/18Z 18 oz. 826766260317 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Costco FRUIT BOWL 8/48Z 48 oz. 826766241125 Garden Highway Label 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNKS 4/5Z 5 oz. 826766009800 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Gordon Food Service CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 4/5Z 5 oz. 826766009817 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Gordon Food Service MELON MIX 4/5Z 5 oz. 826766009886 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Gordon Food Service FRUIT MIX 6/4.5Z 4.5 oz. 826766257676 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNK 4/10Z 10 oz. 826766260041 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON QUARTER 6/36Z 36 oz. 826766139903 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger CANTALOUPE HALF 6/24Z 24 oz. 826766139927 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON SLICE 1/55Z 55 oz. 826766139941 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5LB 80 oz. 826766896011 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022558632 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger MELON SPEAR TRIO 1/16Z 16 oz. 826766139590 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger MIXED SPEARS 1/16Z 16 oz. 826766139606 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z 16 oz. 826766139620 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger MELON MIX 1/10Z 10 oz. 826766139804 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 1/10Z 10 oz. 826766139859 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/10Z 10 oz. 826766140008 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/24Z 24 oz. 826766140060 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger MELON MIX 1/24Z 24 oz. 826766140077 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 1/24Z 24 oz. 826766140084 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 1/48Z 48 oz. 826766140145 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger FRUIT SNACK TRAY 1/40Z 40 oz. 826766140152 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 1/10Z 10 oz. 826766140176 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 1/24Z 24 oz. 826766140244 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger FRUIT MEDLEY 1/48Z 48 oz. 826766140305 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger FRUIT TRAY SM W/DIP 1/26.75Z 26.75 oz. 826766145386 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger FRUIT TRAY LRG W/DIP 1/63Z 63 oz. 826766145393 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 1/4LB 64 oz. 826766181704 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger FRU TRAY LG W/WATMLN 1/64.75Z 64.75 oz. 826766185498 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger SALAD FIESTA FRUIT 1/18Z 18 oz. 826766185641 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/5LB 80 oz. 826766896578 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/5Z 5 oz. 884853630610 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 884853631266 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z 28 oz. 884853630672 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853630856 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630887 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630894 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630900 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630924 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630931 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 884853630948 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 4/20Z 20 oz. 884853630955 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 3/48Z 48 oz. 884853630962 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853630986 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853630993 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT TRAY 3/32Z 32 oz. 884853631006 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z 64 oz. 884853631013 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853631068 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 884853631273 Open Acres 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Sprouts WATERMELON CHUNK 6/18Z 18 oz. 646670522406 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Sprouts MELON MIX CHUNK 6/20Z 20 oz. 646670522437 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Sprouts WATERMELON CHUNK 6/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 646670522444 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Sprouts FRUIT BURST 6/10Z 10 oz. 646670522482 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Sprouts FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z 64 oz. 646670522499 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Sprouts WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z 16 oz. 826766893850 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Trader Joes CANTALOUPE SLICE Trader Joe’s 12/16Z 16 oz. 00952668 Trader Joe’s 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens MELON MIX 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022519114 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5Z 5 oz. 49022519138 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens CANTALOUPE SNACK CUP WAG 1/5Z 5 oz. 49022519169 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022519183 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens TROPICAL MEDLEY 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022536999 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens MANGO PINE LOPE SPEAR WAG 1/5Z 5 oz. 49022537019 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT BURST 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022558625 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z 16 oz. 49022588219 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens CANTALOUPE SPEAR WAG 1/16Z 16 oz. 49022588240 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL WAG 1/32Z 32 oz. 49022637764 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT TRAY 1/22Z 22 oz. 49022683129 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON CHUNK 1/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 49022804586 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED 1 /16Z 16 oz. 49022813823 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022822436 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT MIX 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022822443 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON CHUNK 1/18Z 18 oz. 49022923331 Delish 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/10Z 10 oz. 681131180146 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/16Z 16 oz. 681131180153 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart FRUIT TRAY 2/48Z 48 oz. 681131180207 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart FRUIT BOWL 2/40Z 40 oz. 681131180238 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 4/10Z 10 oz. 681131180481 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 4/16Z 16 oz. 681131180498 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 2/32Z 32 oz. 681131180504 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON CHUNK 2/42Z 40 oz. 681131180658 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 4/16Z 16 oz. 681131180665 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 4/10Z 10 oz. 681131180672 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 2/32Z 32 oz. 681131180689 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL TRIO 2/32Z 32 oz. 681131180696 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON QUARTERS 4/44Z 47 oz. 681131221719 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart MELON BERRY MIX 4/10Z 13 oz. 826766254248 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Walmart SALAD SEASONAL FRUIT 4/10Z 13 oz. 826766254262 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon MELON COMBO 20 oz. 82676681120 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon FRUIT TRAY SMALL 36 oz. 826766811274 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 20 oz. 826766810987 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10 oz. 826766811199 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon WATERMELON CHUNKS 9.5 oz. 826766810956 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 -06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon Watermelon Spears, 16 oz. 826766810970 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 -06/16/18

© Food Safety News