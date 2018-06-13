Iowa added to list of states that received melon linked to outbreak

As the FDA added another state to the list of those that received pre-cut melon implicated in a salmonellosis outbreak, the chair of the Congressional Food Safety Caucus implored federal agencies to find “what deficiencies led to this outbreak.”
First reported by federal officials on June 8, the outbreak has sickened 60 people across five states. No deaths have been confirmed. (Scroll down for the most recent list of pre-cut melon products recalled in relation to this outbreak. The company did not submit photos of recalled products to the FDA for posting with the recall notice.)
The strain of Salmonella Adelaide infecting people is proving more serious than other Salmonella serotypes associated in recent outbreaks. Of the 47 people for whom the information is available, 31 have been admitted to hospitals. That’s a 66 percent hospitalization rate.
“Most of the ill people reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon, or a fruit salad mix with melon purchased from grocery stores,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Information collected from stores where ill people shopped indicates that Caito Foods LLC supplied pre-cut melon to these stores.”
With the addition of Iowa on June 12, the implicated freshcut melon and products made with it are known to have been distributed to nine states. At least 10 retailers received the suspect melon products, which include cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon and mixed fruit products, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.
Caito Foods LLC produced the recalled fresh fruit products in its Indianapolis plant. The company sent the pre-cut fruit to nine states — Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Other distributors are also implicated.
“Retailers should not sell or serve recalled pre-cut melon products distributed by Caito Foods Distribution, Gordon Food Service, and SpartanNash Distribution,” according to the FDA’s update June 12.
Dozens and dozens of specific products are included in the recall. All of the recalled fruit is packaged in clear plastic containers. Various products in various sized packages was sold by the following retailers:
- Costco;
- Jay C;
- Kroger;
- Payless;
- Owen’s;
- Sprouts;
- Trader Joe’s;
- Walgreens;
- Walmart; and
- Whole Foods/Amazon.
The relatively short time between the outbreak announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday and the Caito Foods recall on Saturday earned praise from the chair of the Congressional Food Safety Caucus, who said there is still more work to be done.
“While I welcome news that CDC and FDA have identified the manufacturer and initiated a recall, many important questions remain unanswered,” said U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro, D-CT, in a statement June 12. “Both Agencies, along with their state counterparts, must continue a full and thorough investigation that determines what deficiencies led to this outbreak. That is the only way similar outbreaks can be prevented in the future.”
Advice to consumers
State and federal officials are warning the public not to eat the recalled products. It is particularly important for young children, adults older than 65, and pregnant women to avoid exposure because they are at higher risk of being infected.
“Check your fridge and freezer for them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund,” the CDC warning says. “If you don’t remember where you bought pre-cut melon, don’t eat it and throw it away.”
Anyone who has eaten pre-cut melon recently and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Specific tests are necessary to diagnose Salmonella infection, which can be misdiagnosed as other illnesses.
Symptom onset dates for outbreak victims range from April 30 through May 28. The sick people range from less than 1 year old to 97 years old. The median age is 67. Illnesses that began after May 20, 2018, might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of two to four weeks, according to the CDC outbreak update.
Most people infected with Salmonella develop signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In some people, diarrhea may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.
Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. In some cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.
The illness usually lasts about a week or less in healthy adults, but other groups are at a higher risk of developing serious infections and complications. High-risk people include children younger than 5 years, adults older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, transplant recipients and HIV patients.
Recalled pre-cut melon products from Caito Foods LLC from FDA website
|Customer
|Product
Description
|Pack
Weight
|UPC
|Packaging, Label Description & Brand
|Best/Use By Dates
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301294
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301300
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301331
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301348
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301362
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301379
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|81851301386
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/5Z
|5 oz.
|81851301393
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 4/20Z
|20 oz.
|81851301409
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 3/48Z
|48 oz.
|81851301416
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301430
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301447
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT SNACK TRAY 3/32Z
|32 oz.
|81851301454
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z
|64 oz.
|81851301461
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301478
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BOWL 6/64Z
|64 oz.
|81851301485
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301591
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z
|28 oz.
|81851301607
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|81851301614
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|81851301621
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|81851302079
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|81851302147
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851302215
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON TRAY 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|81851302239
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK 4/18Z
|18 oz.
|826766260317
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Costco
|FRUIT BOWL 8/48Z
|48 oz.
|826766241125
|Garden Highway Label
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 4/5Z
|5 oz.
|826766009800
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 4/5Z
|5 oz.
|826766009817
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|MELON MIX 4/5Z
|5 oz.
|826766009886
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|FRUIT MIX 6/4.5Z
|4.5 oz.
|826766257676
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|WATERMELON CHUNK 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|826766260041
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON QUARTER 6/36Z
|36 oz.
|826766139903
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE HALF 6/24Z
|24 oz.
|826766139927
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SLICE 1/55Z
|55 oz.
|826766139941
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|826766896011
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022558632
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|MELON SPEAR TRIO 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766139590
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|MIXED SPEARS 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766139606
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766139620
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|MELON MIX 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|826766139804
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|826766139859
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|826766140008
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/24Z
|24 oz.
|826766140060
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|MELON MIX 1/24Z
|24 oz.
|826766140077
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/24Z
|24 oz.
|826766140084
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/48Z
|48 oz.
|826766140145
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRUIT SNACK TRAY 1/40Z
|40 oz.
|826766140152
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRUIT MEDLEY 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|826766140176
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRUIT MEDLEY 1/24Z
|24 oz.
|826766140244
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRUIT MEDLEY 1/48Z
|48 oz.
|826766140305
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRUIT TRAY SM W/DIP 1/26.75Z
|26.75 oz.
|826766145386
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRUIT TRAY LRG W/DIP 1/63Z
|63 oz.
|826766145393
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SPEAR 1/4LB
|64 oz.
|826766181704
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRU TRAY LG W/WATMLN 1/64.75Z
|64.75 oz.
|826766185498
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|SALAD FIESTA FRUIT 1/18Z
|18 oz.
|826766185641
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|826766896578
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/5Z
|5 oz.
|884853630610
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|884853631266
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z
|28 oz.
|884853630672
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853630856
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630887
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630894
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630900
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630924
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630931
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|884853630948
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 4/20Z
|20 oz.
|884853630955
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 3/48Z
|48 oz.
|884853630962
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853630986
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853630993
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT TRAY 3/32Z
|32 oz.
|884853631006
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z
|64 oz.
|884853631013
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853631068
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|884853631273
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Sprouts
|WATERMELON CHUNK 6/18Z
|18 oz.
|646670522406
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Sprouts
|MELON MIX CHUNK 6/20Z
|20 oz.
|646670522437
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Sprouts
|WATERMELON CHUNK 6/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|646670522444
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Sprouts
|FRUIT BURST 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|646670522482
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Sprouts
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z
|64 oz.
|646670522499
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Sprouts
|WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766893850
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Trader Joes
|CANTALOUPE SLICE Trader Joe’s 12/16Z
|16 oz.
|00952668
|Trader Joe’s
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|MELON MIX 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022519114
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5Z
|5 oz.
|49022519138
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|CANTALOUPE SNACK CUP WAG 1/5Z
|5 oz.
|49022519169
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022519183
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|TROPICAL MEDLEY 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022536999
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|MANGO PINE LOPE SPEAR WAG 1/5Z
|5 oz.
|49022537019
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT BURST 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022558625
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|49022588219
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR WAG 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|49022588240
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL WAG 1/32Z
|32 oz.
|49022637764
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT TRAY 1/22Z
|22 oz.
|49022683129
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|49022804586
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED 1 /16Z
|16 oz.
|49022813823
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022822436
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT MIX 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022822443
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/18Z
|18 oz.
|49022923331
|Delish
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|681131180146
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/16Z
|16 oz.
|681131180153
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|FRUIT TRAY 2/48Z
|48 oz.
|681131180207
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|FRUIT BOWL 2/40Z
|40 oz.
|681131180238
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|681131180481
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND 4/16Z
|16 oz.
|681131180498
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND 2/32Z
|32 oz.
|681131180504
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON CHUNK 2/42Z
|40 oz.
|681131180658
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/16Z
|16 oz.
|681131180665
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|681131180672
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR 2/32Z
|32 oz.
|681131180689
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL TRIO 2/32Z
|32 oz.
|681131180696
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON QUARTERS 4/44Z
|47 oz.
|681131221719
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|MELON BERRY MIX 4/10Z
|13 oz.
|826766254248
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Walmart
|SALAD SEASONAL FRUIT 4/10Z
|13 oz.
|826766254262
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|MELON COMBO
|20 oz.
|82676681120
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|FRUIT TRAY SMALL
|36 oz.
|826766811274
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|20 oz.
|826766810987
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|10 oz.
|826766811199
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|9.5 oz.
|826766810956
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|
Watermelon Spears,
|16 oz.
|826766810970
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 -06/16/18
