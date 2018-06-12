IAFP hotels extend booking deadline for Salt Lake conference

The International Association for Food Protection has announced that hotels offering the IAFP group rate have made additional rooms available, and extended the cut-off date.

The new deadline is Thursday, June 14 and applies to hotel reservations on the Official Housing Site for IAFP 2018.

Also, the official IAFP Housing Bureau is warning attendees to beware of housing pirates. Event attendees and exhibitors should be aware that they may be contacted by third-party agents urging them to book accommodations for the conference.

“Please be aware that this is often a scam, as these rooms are usually offered at higher rates, are non-refundable and/or carry a significant cancellation penalty,” IAFP officials warned.

IAFP is the only official housing agency for the IAFP annual meeting and conference in 2018. IAFP will not call attendees to sell rooms or to obtain personal information. If you are contacted by anyone offering to make your hotel reservation for IAFP 2018, IAFP urges to not use their services and report this to the IAFP office.

Additionally, attendees can view travel information for Salt Lake here, including airport to downtown transportation.

The IAFP provides food safety professionals around the world with a forum to exchange information on protecting the food supply.

Each year, the IAFP hosts the conference to provide information on current and emerging food safety issues, the latest science, innovative solutions to new and recurring problems, and the opportunity to network with thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe.

The event has grown to become the leading food safety conference worldwide, with attendance of more than 3,600 people from industry, academia and government from six continents.

Exhibits include the latest in available technologies and leading experts will present information about a variety of topics.

© Food Safety News