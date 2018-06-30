Goodleaf recalls microgreens because of Listeria risk

Goodleaf Community Farms Ltd. of Nova Scotia, Canada, is recalling their Daikon Radish microgreens because of the risk of Listeria contamination, according to a recall notice posted on The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website.

The recalled microgreens are labeled with an expiration date of June 30, so there is concern retailers and consumers may still have them on hand.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace,” according to the recall notice. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of other products.

The recall notice did not provide any details about how the potential contamination was discovered, reporting only that “this recall was triggered by the company.”

The Goodleaf brand Daikon Radish microgreens were distributed throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island. Consumers can look for the following details to determine whether they have any of the recalled product on hand:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Goodleaf Daikon Radish (microgreens) 75 g BB/MA JN 30

LOT# MR088 6 28451 71410 1

No illnesses had been reported in relation to the recalled microgreens as of the posting of the recall notice.

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions can contact Goodleaf Community Farms Ltd. through the company’s website contact form.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled microgreens and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, people who have eaten the recalled microgreens should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

