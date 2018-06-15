Chocolate milk recalled because of improper pasteurization

Routine testing by The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has revealed some milk from an Orange County dairy farmer was not properly pasteurized, prompting a recall of “Pasteurized Creamline Chocolate Milk” that was distributed in Pine Bush, NY.

The recalled improperly pasteurized milk was sold at the Stap Dairy Farm Store at 426 Drexel Drive in Pine Bush.

The milk was sold under the name Stap Dairy and packaged in half-gallon plastic containers, bearing the container code of: “6 18 8,” according to a food safety alert posted Thursday by the State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

“Proper pasteurization heats milk to eliminate pathogenic bacteria such as Listeria and Salmonella,” according to the June 15 alert. To date, no illnesses have been reported to the department in connection with this product

No other identifying or traceability information is included in the health alert. The alert did not include any product photographs.

Consumers with questions can call Stacey Stap at 845-744-5734.

