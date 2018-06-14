Canned dog food recalled for elevated beef thyroid hormone

Dave’s Pet Food has recalled one lot of canned dog food after being alerted to the presence of elevated beef thyroid hormone in the product.

The recalled product was identified as Dave’s Dog Food 95% premium beef in 13-oz cans with a date code of 08/2020 and a UPC of 85038-11167.

The problem was discovered by the Food and Drug Administration after the agency received a complaint that four dogs consuming the food were found to have low levels of Free T4 and Thyroid stimulating hormone.

Lab analysis conducted by FDA revealed elevated beef thyroid hormone in a sample of the implicated product.

Distribution of the recalled production lot was through e-commerce sites and pet stores along the East coast of the United States.

The current recall is the second instance this year of pet illnesses caused by elevated beef hormone levels in canned dog food.

The presence of elevated thyroid hormone levels in a pet food usually results from the use of gullet meat from which removal of the thyroid glands is incomplete. USDA prohibits thyroid glands and laryngeal muscle tissue in human food; however, gullet meat is allowed in pet foods.

What pet owners need to know

Pet owners who have purchased the recalled product, should not feed it to their pets.

Dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the consumption of these levels is discontinued. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing.

Pet owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if their dogs begin to exhibit these symptoms.

Consumers who have questions or would like to receive a refund or coupon for replacement product should call Dave’s at 888-763-2738 Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time.

