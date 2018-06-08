Canadian companies recall fresh pea sprouts for Listeria risk

Two companies are recalling pea sprouts after Canadian authorities tested the products and found the potentially deadly pathogen Listeria monocytogenes.

Golden Pearl Mushrooms Ltd. was the first to recall “pea shoots” products June 7, followed by Evergreen Herbs Ltd., according to notices on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Golden Pearl did not provide any date codes for its three recalled products.

Evergreen Herbs did include dates in its recall notice, warning consumers they should not eat any Evergreen Herbs brand pea shoots purchased from May 22, up to and including June 7. Other label information consumers can use to identify the recalled 100-gram packages of Evergreen Herbs pea shoots includes 100 g a UPC number of 6 25280 50159 9. To view a photo of the recalled pea sprouts distributed by Evergreen Herbs, please click here.

The pea shoots distributed by Evergreen Herbs were distributed to British Columbia and possibly nationwide in Canada.

Golden Pearl Mushrooms Ltd. recalled the following products, which were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code on Product UPC GPM Sweet Pea Shoots 230 g 11421 6 84469 00008 7 GPM Pea Shoots 100 g 11421 6 84469 00012 4 GPM Pea Shoots 455 g 11421 6 84469 00018 6

As of June 7, no confirmed illnesses had been reported in relation to the recalled fresh pea sprouts. However, it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of infection from Listeria bacteria to develop.

Advice to consumers

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the Canadian food safety agency. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In some cases of illness, people may die.

