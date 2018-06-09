Caito joins big melon recall after CDC reports 60 ill in Salmonella outbreak

Caito Foods recalled fresh melon Saturday after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 60 people, sending 32 to hospitals. The CDC is warning the public to not to eat pre-cut cantaloupe and watermelon from certain retailers and to throw it away if they don’t know where it’s from because of a new

The Indianapolis-based Caito Foods recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall includes a long list of brands including Trader Joe’s, Delish, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Renaissance and Open Acres (see complete list below).

All the products originated at Caito’s Indianapolis facility. It said all have “the potential” of being contaminated with Salmonella. Caito Foods has ceased producing and distributing these products as the company, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to investigate.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.

The Caito recall extends to both retailers and consumers because the melon products could still be on store shelves or already purchased for home use.

An analysis of public health records by the states is what led officials to believe Caito melons might be contaminated. The company said it took the recall action “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Caito recall comes 48 hours after Walmart and Kroger, two of the nation’s largest grocery store chains, began removing fresh-cut melon products from their shelves.

Use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults and others with weakened immune systems.

Others infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed below are included in this recall:

Customer Product Description Pack Weigh UPC Label Description/Brand Best By/Use By Date Range Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301294 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301300 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301331 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301348 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301362 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851301379 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 81851301386 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/5Z 5 oz. 81851301393 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 4/20Z 20 oz. 81851301409 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 3/48Z 48 oz. 81851301416 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301430 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301447 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT SNACK TRAY 3/32Z 32 oz. 81851301454 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z 64 oz. 81851301461 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution MELON MIX SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301478 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BOWL 6/64Z 64 oz. 81851301485 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z 16 oz. 81851301591 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z 28 oz. 81851301607 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 81851301614 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 81851301621 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT MIX 1/5LB 80 oz. 81851302079 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 1/5LB 80 oz. 81851302147 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution FRUIT BURST 6/10Z 10 oz. 81851302215 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON TRAY 1/5LB 80 oz. 81851302239 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Caito Foods Distribution WATERMELON CHUNK 4/18Z 18 oz. 826766260317 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Costco FRUIT BOWL 8/48Z 48 oz. 826766241125 Garden Highway Label 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNKS 4/5Z 5 oz. 826766009800 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Gordon Food Service CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 4/5Z 5 oz. 826766009817 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Gordon Food Service MELON MIX 4/5Z 5 oz. 826766009886 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Gordon Food Service FRUIT MIX 6/4.5Z 4.5 oz. 826766257676 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Gordon Food Service WATERMELON CHUNK 4/10Z 10 oz. 826766260041 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON QUARTER 6/36Z 36 oz. 826766139903 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger CANTALOUPE HALF 6/24Z 24 oz. 826766139927 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON SLICE 1/55Z 55 oz. 826766139941 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5LB 80 oz. 826766896011 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022558632 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger MELON SPEAR TRIO 1/16Z 16 oz. 826766139590 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger MIXED SPEARS 1/16Z 16 oz. 826766139606 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z 16 oz. 826766139620 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger FRUIT TRAY LRG W/DIP 1/63Z 63 oz. 826766145393 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger WATERMELON SPEAR 1/4LB 64 oz. 826766181704 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger FRU TRAY LG W/WATMLN 1/64.75Z 64.75 oz. 826766185498 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger SALAD FIESTA FRUIT 1/18Z 18 oz. 826766185641 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Kroger CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/5LB 80 oz. 826766896578 Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/5Z 5 oz. 884853630610 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 884853631266 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z 28 oz. 884853630672 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853630856 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630887 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630894 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630900 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630924 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z 10 oz. 884853630931 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 884853630948 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT BURST 4/20Z 20 oz. 884853630955 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 3/48Z 48 oz. 884853630962 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution MELON MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853630986 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT MIX 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853630993 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT TRAY 3/32Z 32 oz. 884853631006 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z 64 oz. 884853631013 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z 16 oz. 884853631068 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 SpartanNash Distribution HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z 80 oz. 884853631273 Open Acres 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Sprouts WATERMELON CHUNK 6/18Z 18 oz. 646670522406 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Sprouts MELON MIX CHUNK 6/20Z 20 oz. 646670522437 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Sprouts WATERMELON CHUNK 6/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 646670522444 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Sprouts FRUIT BURST 6/10Z 10 oz. 646670522482 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Sprouts FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z 64 oz. 646670522499 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Sprouts WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z 16 oz. 826766893850 Sprouts Farmers Market 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Trader Joes CANTALOUPE SLICE Trader Joe’s 12/16Z 16 oz. 00952668 Trader Joe’s 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens MELON MIX 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022519114 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5Z 5 oz. 49022519138 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens CANTALOUPE SNACK CUP WAG 1/5Z 5 oz. 49022519169 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022519183 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens TROPICAL MEDLEY 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022536999 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens MANGO PINE LOPE SPEAR WAG 1/5Z 5 oz. 49022537019 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT BURST 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022558625 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z 16 oz. 49022588219 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens CANTALOUPE SPEAR WAG 1/16Z 16 oz. 49022588240 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL WAG 1/32Z 32 oz. 49022637764 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT TRAY 1/22Z 22 oz. 49022683129 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON CHUNK 1/9.5Z 9.5 oz. 49022804586 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED 1/16Z 16 oz. 49022813823 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022822436 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens FRUIT MIX 1/10Z 10 oz. 49022822443 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walgreens WATERMELON CHUNK 1/18Z 18 oz. 49022923331 Delish 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/10Z 10 oz. 681131180146 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/16Z 16 oz. 681131180153 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart FRUIT TRAY 2/48Z 48 oz. 681131180207 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart FRUIT BOWL 2/40Z 40 oz. 681131180238 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 4/10Z 10 oz. 681131180481 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 4/16Z 16 oz. 681131180498 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL BLEND 2/32Z 32 oz. 681131180504 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON CHUNK 2/42Z 40 oz. 681131180658 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 4/16Z 16 oz. 681131180665 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 4/10Z 10 oz. 681131180672 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON SPEAR 2/32Z 32 oz. 681131180689 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart SEASONAL TRIO 2/32Z 32 oz. 681131180696 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart WATERMELON QUARTERS 4/44Z 47 oz. 681131221719 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart MELON BERRY MIX 4/10Z 13 oz. 826766254248 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Walmart SALAD SEASONAL FRUIT 4/10Z 13 oz. 826766254262 Freshness Guaranteed 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon MELON COMBO 20 oz. 82676681120 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon FRUIT TRAY SMALL 36 oz. 826766811274 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL 20 oz. 826766810987 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10 oz. 826766811199 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon WATERMELON CHUNKS 9.5 oz. 826766810956 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 – 06/16/18 Whole Foods/Amazon Watermelon Spears, 16 oz. 826766810970 Whole Foods Market Label 4/27/18 – 06/16/18

