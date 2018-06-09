Caito joins big melon recall after CDC reports 60 ill in Salmonella outbreak

Caito Foods recalled fresh melon Saturday after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 60 people, sending 32 to hospitals. The CDC is warning the public to not to eat pre-cut cantaloupe and watermelon from certain retailers and to throw it away if they don’t know where it’s from because of a new
The Indianapolis-based Caito Foods recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall includes a long list of brands including Trader Joe’s, Delish, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Renaissance and Open Acres (see complete list below).
All the products originated at Caito’s Indianapolis facility. It said all have “the potential” of being contaminated with Salmonella. Caito Foods has ceased producing and distributing these products as the company, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to investigate.
The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.
The Caito recall extends to both retailers and consumers because the melon products could still be on store shelves or already purchased for home use.
An analysis of public health records by the states is what led officials to believe Caito melons might be contaminated. The company said it took the recall action “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Caito recall comes 48 hours after Walmart and Kroger, two of the nation’s largest grocery store chains, began removing fresh-cut melon products from their shelves.
Use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults and others with weakened immune systems.
Others infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The products listed below are included in this recall:
|Customer
|Product Description
|Pack Weigh
|UPC
|Label Description/Brand
|Best By/Use By Date Range
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301294
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301300
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301331
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301348
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301362
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851301379
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|81851301386
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/5Z
|5 oz.
|81851301393
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 4/20Z
|20 oz.
|81851301409
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 3/48Z
|48 oz.
|81851301416
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301430
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301447
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT SNACK TRAY 3/32Z
|32 oz.
|81851301454
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z
|64 oz.
|81851301461
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|MELON MIX SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301478
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BOWL 6/64Z
|64 oz.
|81851301485
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|81851301591
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z
|28 oz.
|81851301607
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|81851301614
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|81851301621
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|81851302079
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|81851302147
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|81851302215
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON TRAY 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|81851302239
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Caito Foods Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNK 4/18Z
|18 oz.
|826766260317
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Costco
|FRUIT BOWL 8/48Z
|48 oz.
|826766241125
|Garden Highway Label
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 4/5Z
|5 oz.
|826766009800
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 4/5Z
|5 oz.
|826766009817
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|MELON MIX 4/5Z
|5 oz.
|826766009886
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|FRUIT MIX 6/4.5Z
|4.5 oz.
|826766257676
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Gordon Food Service
|WATERMELON CHUNK 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|826766260041
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Caito Foods
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON QUARTER 6/36Z
|36 oz.
|826766139903
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE HALF 6/24Z
|24 oz.
|826766139927
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SLICE 1/55Z
|55 oz.
|826766139941
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|826766896011
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022558632
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|MELON SPEAR TRIO 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766139590
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|MIXED SPEARS 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766139606
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766139620
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRUIT TRAY LRG W/DIP 1/63Z
|63 oz.
|826766145393
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|WATERMELON SPEAR 1/4LB
|64 oz.
|826766181704
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|FRU TRAY LG W/WATMLN 1/64.75Z
|64.75 oz.
|826766185498
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|SALAD FIESTA FRUIT 1/18Z
|18 oz.
|826766185641
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Kroger
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/5LB
|80 oz.
|826766896578
|Clear Generic Label Distributed by Renaissance Food Group
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/5Z
|5 oz.
|884853630610
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|884853631266
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/28Z
|28 oz.
|884853630672
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE SPEARS 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853630856
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630887
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630894
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630900
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630924
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|884853630931
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON CHUNKS 6/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|884853630948
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT BURST 4/20Z
|20 oz.
|884853630955
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 3/48Z
|48 oz.
|884853630962
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|MELON MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853630986
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT MIX 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853630993
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT TRAY 3/32Z
|32 oz.
|884853631006
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z
|64 oz.
|884853631013
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|884853631068
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|SpartanNash Distribution
|HONEYDEW CHUNKS 1/80Z
|80 oz.
|884853631273
|Open Acres
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Sprouts
|WATERMELON CHUNK 6/18Z
|18 oz.
|646670522406
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Sprouts
|MELON MIX CHUNK 6/20Z
|20 oz.
|646670522437
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Sprouts
|WATERMELON CHUNK 6/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|646670522444
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Sprouts
|FRUIT BURST 6/10Z
|10 oz.
|646670522482
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Sprouts
|FRUIT PARTY PLATTER 3/64Z
|64 oz.
|646670522499
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Sprouts
|WATERMELON SPEAR 6/16Z
|16 oz.
|826766893850
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Trader Joes
|CANTALOUPE SLICE Trader Joe’s 12/16Z
|16 oz.
|00952668
|Trader Joe’s
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|MELON MIX 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022519114
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/5Z
|5 oz.
|49022519138
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|CANTALOUPE SNACK CUP WAG 1/5Z
|5 oz.
|49022519169
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|SEASONAL FRUIT SALAD 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022519183
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|TROPICAL MEDLEY 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022536999
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|MANGO PINE LOPE SPEAR WAG 1/5Z
|5 oz.
|49022537019
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT BURST 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022558625
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON SPEAR 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|49022588219
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR WAG 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|49022588240
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL WAG 1/32Z
|32 oz.
|49022637764
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT TRAY 1/22Z
|22 oz.
|49022683129
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/9.5Z
|9.5 oz.
|49022804586
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT SPEAR ASSORTED 1/16Z
|16 oz.
|49022813823
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|CANTALOUPE CHUNK 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022822436
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|FRUIT MIX 1/10Z
|10 oz.
|49022822443
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walgreens
|WATERMELON CHUNK 1/18Z
|18 oz.
|49022923331
|Delish
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|681131180146
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|CANTALOUPE SPEAR 4/16Z
|16 oz.
|681131180153
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|FRUIT TRAY 2/48Z
|48 oz.
|681131180207
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|FRUIT BOWL 2/40Z
|40 oz.
|681131180238
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|681131180481
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND 4/16Z
|16 oz.
|681131180498
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL BLEND 2/32Z
|32 oz.
|681131180504
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON CHUNK 2/42Z
|40 oz.
|681131180658
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/16Z
|16 oz.
|681131180665
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR 4/10Z
|10 oz.
|681131180672
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON SPEAR 2/32Z
|32 oz.
|681131180689
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|SEASONAL TRIO 2/32Z
|32 oz.
|681131180696
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|WATERMELON QUARTERS 4/44Z
|47 oz.
|681131221719
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|MELON BERRY MIX 4/10Z
|13 oz.
|826766254248
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Walmart
|SALAD SEASONAL FRUIT 4/10Z
|13 oz.
|826766254262
|Freshness Guaranteed
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|MELON COMBO
|20 oz.
|82676681120
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|FRUIT TRAY SMALL
|36 oz.
|826766811274
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|FRUIT SALAD SEASONAL
|20 oz.
|826766810987
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS
|10 oz.
|826766811199
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|WATERMELON CHUNKS
|9.5 oz.
|826766810956
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
|Whole Foods/Amazon
|Watermelon Spears,
|16 oz.
|826766810970
|Whole Foods Market Label
|4/27/18 – 06/16/18
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click )
© Food Safety News