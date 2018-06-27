Bulging cans spur Aunt Kitty’s to recall 10,805 pounds of gravy

Aunt Kitty’s Foods Inc. of Vineland, NJ, Tuesday recalled 10,805 pounds of chicken gravy after it found multiple cans were bulging, which suggests the product may have been under processed.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled canned gravy in their homes because of its long shelf life, which extends to June 2021, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The canned chicken gravy was produced on April 4 this year.

The recalled products include:

10.5-oz. canned “Western Beef Chicken GRAVY” with lot codes 1809515, 1809525, 1809535, and 1809545 and a best-by date of June 2021;

10.5-oz. canned “ShopRite Chicken GRAVY” with lot code 1809515, 1809525, 1809535, and 1809545 and a best-by date of June 2021; and

10.5-oz. canned “Price Rite Chicken GRAVY” with lot code 1809515, 1809525, 1809535, and 1809545 and a best-by date of June 2021.

The recalled chicken gravy products bear establishment number “P-864” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. Aunt Kitty’s shipped the canned gravy to retail locations in New York and New Jersey.

Under-processing was discovered on June 19 during the establishment’s labeling process, which detected multiple bulging cans of chicken gravy. The FSIS was notified on June 21.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

© Food Safety News