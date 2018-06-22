Beef pastrami recalled after company discovers curing problem

An Iowa company is recalling more than a ton of beef pastrami after a consumer complaint spurred tests that showed enough curing solution may not have been used during production.

Agri Star Meat and Poultry LLC of Postville, IA, reported the problem to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Thursday, according to the recall notice.

“The problem was discovered on June 20 after the firm received a consumer complaint about product discoloration. The firm conducted an investigation and product testing and determined that not all products contained an adequate amount of the curing solution,” the recall notice states.

The recall includes more than 3,500 pounds of ready-to-eat beef pastrami sold under the Aaron’s Best and Shor Habor brands. The weight of the individual packages of pastrami vary. All of them have the establishment number “EST. 4653A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

Other information consumers and retailers can use to identify the recalled beef pastrami includes:

21.6-pound average case weight of fully cooked pastrami that is vacuum-packed using clear plastic and labeled “Aaron’s BEST Beef French Roast Pastrami WATER & CARRAGEENAN PRODUCT.” Both the product and the shipping box display a sticker indicating “BEST BEFORE 09/10/18.”

23.1-pound average case weight of fully cooked pastrami that is vacuum-packed using clear plastic and labeled “SHOR HABOR GLATT KOSHER Beef French Roast Pastrami WATER & CARRAGEENAN PRODUCT.” Both the product and the shipping box display a sticker indicating “BEST BEFORE 09/11/2018.”

Agri Star Meat and Poultry LLC shipped the pastrami to distributors in California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Washington. The recall notice did not indicate whether the products were further distributed to other states.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” according to the recall notice.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Lisa Beatty, quality assurance manager, at 563-864-7811; or Yaakov Labowitz, vice president of sales, at 514-648-8171 Ext. 260.

