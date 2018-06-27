Almost 7 tons of jerky, meat sticks recalled for inspection issue

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports that People’s Sausage Co. is recalling almost 7 tons of jerky and meat stick products because they were produced without an approved voluntary grant of inspection.

The problem was discovered on June 22 during an FSIS investigation. According to the agency, only establishments that have received a “Grant of Inspection” are considered “official establishments.”

The 13,550 pounds of jerky and meat stick products are shelf stable and were produced on various “Use By” dates from May 3, 2016 through June 15, 2018.

Because of their shelf life, there is concern that consumers may have unused portions in their possession.

The Los Angeles firm, People’s Sausage Co., shipped the recalled items to retail locations in Montana. The following products are subject to recall:

4-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON WILD STICKS Hot and Spicy” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Elk Jerky Lemon Chile” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Elk Jerky Teriyaki” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON Elk Jerky Sweet and Spicy” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON Elk Jerky Sweet and Spicy” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020. 3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON Elk Jerky Old Fashioned” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Lemon Chile” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Teriyaki” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Sweet and Spicy” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

3-oz plastic bags containing “MONTRAIL BISON LLC. Bison Jerky Old Fashioned” with a use by date from May 3, 2018 to June 15, 2020.

All of the recalled products are marked with the establishment number “EST. 4160” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the labels.

Although there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products, consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, and anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.”

Consumers with questions can contact Mark Bianchetti, president, People’s Sausage Co., at 213-627-8633.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News