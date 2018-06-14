ALERT: Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks amid Salmonella outbreak

Federal officials are urging the public to not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks and to throw away any they have in their homes because of a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella Mbandaka infections.

Out of 73 victims in 31 states for whom the CDC has information, 44 percent have required hospitalization. No deaths have been confirmed. The FDA posted a recall notice from Kellogg Co. that says only the Honey Smacks flavor of cereal is implicated.

“Ill people in this outbreak reported this cereal (Honey Smacks) more often than any other cereals or food items,” according to the outbreak notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration website includes information to help consumers identify the recalled cereal.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT

The affected product includes the following varieties distributed across the United States as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti, and Saipan. The BEST if Used By Date can be found on the top of the cereal box, and the UPC code can be found on the bottom of the box.

Description (Retail) UPC Number Size Best If Used By Date Honey Smacks

(with limited distribution

outside the U.S.) 3800039103 15.3 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 3800014810 23 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News