129 tons of pork lard products recalled for lack of inspection

Skokie, IL-based Quay Corp. is recalling approximately 258,121 pounds of pork lard products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The shelf stable packaged pork lard products were produced on July 29, 2016, through June 22, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

• 28-oz. sealed plastic cups containing “MARGARITA MANTECA PORK LARD” with sell-by dates ranging from Jan. 29, 2017 through Dec. 22, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17445” inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS personnel visited the establishment after receiving information that the product was being labeled for sale without inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

