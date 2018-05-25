Uno Foods recalls 1,881 pounds of calzone products

The Brockton, MA-based Uno Foods Inc. has recalled approximately 1,881 pounds of products because of misbranding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). “The product is labeled as a ham and cheese calzone, but the package contains a buffalo chicken calzone,” which is not declared on the product label.

The buffalo chicken calzones, produced on May 1, were incorrectly packaged in boxes labeled as ham and cheese calzone. Recalled are:

Cases of 8-count packages containing 6-oz. individually cello-wrapped “UNO PIZZERIA & GRILL Ham & Cheese handcrafted Calzone” with a “Best if Used By” date of May 1, 2019, and a “8121” package code.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17426” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution facilities and retail stores in Chicago and Texas.

The mistake was discovered on May 22 after the firm received a customer’s complaint about the product; “The firm notified FSIS of the problem.product packaging activities.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website .

